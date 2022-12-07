District 3A & 3B recounts complete, election results unchanged

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Recounts for two tight races for Northern Minnesota state house seats are now complete and show little change from last month’s general election vote totals.

On November 8, results showed republican Roger Skraba defeated incumbent DFLer Rob Ecklund by just 15 votes for Minnesota House District 3A.

Republican Natalie Zeleznikar bested long-time representative Mary Murphy by 35 votes for District 3B.

Both results were within the margin to trigger a state-funded recount. That recount started Monday, December 5, and finished Wednesday.

For District 3A, results of the recount show that both Skraba and Ecklund lost a vote to each of their totals, meaning the difference between them remained the same.

There are ten ballots being challenged, but the number isn’t enough to change the results of the general election. Skraba’s win will remain.

For District 3B, results show Zeleznikar’s vote total grew by one and Murphy’s grew by three. While it does shrink Zeleznikar’s lead, it is not enough to change the election results. Neither candidate challenged any of the votes during their recount.

In a statement, Murphy said her decades of public service were the honor of her lifetime.

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to wake up every morning to ask myself what I can do for my community and my constituents- and to deliver for them. Having this awesome responsibility is one I’ve never taken for granted. I have faith in our free and fair elections system and thank all the election workers for their unwavering commitment to accessible democracy.”

Ecklund also issued a statement following the recount.

“While I wish it turned out differently, the result of this recount doesn’t change my view that Minnesota’s elections system is the envy of the nation,” he said. “We’re blessed to have free and fair elections in Minnesota, and recounts are one part of the process affirming the confidence and trust in the system. Thank you to the county election workers for their professionalism and dedication. I’m deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to serve our region and while I don’t immediately know what the future holds for me, I’ll certainly stay engaged with our community’s needs and what’s happening in Saint Paul.”

Election officials say the recount results and any challenged ballots will be shared with the Secretary of State’s Office and then to the Minnesota State Canvassing Board.

That board will rule on the challenged ballots and incorporate the results into the final summary statement and certify the results of the recount.

The recount results are expected to be certified in two weeks.

