City by City: Superior, Cloquet, Hermantown

Superior, WI- The public library is looking for local artists to sign up for the Love Your Local Artist fundraiser. This is the first time the event is in person since 2020. The event celebrates local art, libraries and the community. Artists are invited to apply now for a spot to sell their work at the show. The celebration is scheduled for February 10, 2023.

Cloquet, MN- The police department is inviting residents to “Stuff the Squad” this holiday season. For the 6th annual toy drive, CPD is once again partnering with the Fond du Lac Police Department. December 7 from 4-8 p.m., stop by the Cloquet Walmart to fill a squad car with toys, games or sporting equipment for the Cloquet Area Salvation Army Toy Drive. Toys for all ages are appreciated. Donations can also be made at CPD Monday through Friday.

Hermantown, MN- The city council approved a final budget and property tax levy at their meeting Monday night. The total tax levy in Hermantown will see a 6.9% increase, but the city’s effective tax rate for residents will decrease by 2.6%. A council spokesman said that decrease is something elected officials and staff worked towards, knowing there are other factors residents are dealing with at this time.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

