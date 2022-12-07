Another round of snow this morning; sunny and warmer weather on the way

Today: Another clipper system arrives through the morning hours today. This will bring some snow-covered and slippery roads to the southern half of the region for the morning commute. A quick 1-3″ will be possible. A lot like yesterdays system but with a earlier time frame and across the south portion of our region. Highs will be in the teens with clearing skies looking to become mostly clear in the afternoon. Winds will be north 5-10mph.

Thursday: High pressure moves in for our Thursday bringing with it sunshine. With that sunshine temperatures are able to rebound back into the 20s across the Northland. Some may even make a run towards 30. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH.

Friday: With partly to mostly sunny skies overhead temperatures are again a tad warmer climbing into the mid and upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

