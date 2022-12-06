Woman rescued after car goes into Saginaw pond

Crews try to remove a vehicle from a pond in Saginaw Tuesday.
Crews try to remove a vehicle from a pond in Saginaw Tuesday.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAGINAW, MN -- Crews rescued a woman whose car went into a Saginaw pond Tuesday morning.

According to our reporter on scene, first responders were still trying to remove the vehicle from the small body of water off Munger Shaw Road as of 9:15 a.m.

Authorities tell us the middle-aged woman suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing her car to go into the pond.

She was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

