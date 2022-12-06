St. Luke’s, MNA reach tentative contract agreement to avoid indefinite strike

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A tentative contract agreement has been reached between St. Luke’s Hospital and the Minnesota Nurses Association.

That word came from St. Luke’s representatives just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the announcement, this agreement means that MNA has withdrawn its strike notice and will bring the contract to nurses for ratification soon.

“We want to thank all who have worked so diligently at the table to reach a fair and equitable contract,” said St. Lukes’s in the announcement.

This all comes as 2,000 Twin Ports and Two Harbors nurses planned to walk off the job again.

Now, it appears that strike will only involve MNA nurses at Essentia -- unless they also reach an agreement.

That strike is set to start Sunday.

Essentia nurses say they’ll picket through the end of the month.

