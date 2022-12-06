St. Louis Co. snowplow drivers, public works employees to vote on ‘final’ contract offer

Plowing Into the Future: St. Louis County's newest snowplows feature high tech equipment
Plowing Into the Future: St. Louis County's newest snowplows feature high tech equipment(KBJR)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN -- St. Louis County’s snowplow drivers and public works employees are set to vote on what the county is calling its final contract offer.

According to the Teamsters Local 320 union leaders, they met with the county’s negotiation team Monday.

St. Louis County leaders say they presented the union its offer with help from a mediator from the state.

According to county spokespeople, the three-year contract includes a 3% wage increase each year with employees eligible for step increases ranging up to 3.88% each year of the contract.

The offer, which county spokespeople added is “consistent with the agreements that have been reached with and ratified by other County bargaining units,” also includes a one-time $400 cash payment to employees.

According to Erik Skoog, a Teamsters Local 320 union leader, their 10-member negotiations committee “unanimously rejects” the county’s offer.

Per their union rules, they plan to bring the offer to their 165 union members for a vote on December 19.

Skoog says a rejected vote would put them back into mediation with a 10-day cooling-off period before a strike could happen.

The Teamsters Local 320′s contract expires December 31.

The union walked off the job in January 2020, as they fought for a new contract.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denny Moran, founder of Denny's Ace Hardware and several other Duluth businesses
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday...
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy

Latest News

Twin Ports seeing short supply in children's medications, experts weigh in
Fraser Shipyards Logo
Superior Police investigating death at Fraser Shipyards
Twin Port stores seeing shortage in child medicine
Twin Ports seeing short supply in children’s medications, experts weigh in
MnDOT asking for help naming snow plows