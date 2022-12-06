St. Louis Co. snowplow drivers, public works employees to vote on ‘final’ contract offer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN -- St. Louis County’s snowplow drivers and public works employees are set to vote on what the county is calling its final contract offer.

According to the Teamsters Local 320 union leaders, they met with the county’s negotiation team Monday.

St. Louis County leaders say they presented the union its offer with help from a mediator from the state.

According to county spokespeople, the three-year contract includes a 3% wage increase each year with employees eligible for step increases ranging up to 3.88% each year of the contract.

The offer, which county spokespeople added is “consistent with the agreements that have been reached with and ratified by other County bargaining units,” also includes a one-time $400 cash payment to employees.

According to Erik Skoog, a Teamsters Local 320 union leader, their 10-member negotiations committee “unanimously rejects” the county’s offer.

Per their union rules, they plan to bring the offer to their 165 union members for a vote on December 19.

Skoog says a rejected vote would put them back into mediation with a 10-day cooling-off period before a strike could happen.

The Teamsters Local 320′s contract expires December 31.

The union walked off the job in January 2020, as they fought for a new contract.

