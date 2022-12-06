One wave of snow today, second tomorrow & both feature cold

Today: Through the day today we’ll see a shortwave trough move through the region. With this we can expect showers move into North Central Minnesota after 7 AM this morning. The snow will continue to move west to east across Northern Minnesota. It looks like Duluth will see a little snow, but folks to the south of the Twin Ports should remain dry. Accumulations will be between 1-3″ from the Twin Ports North. Temperatures today are cold only climbing into the teens above zero. Winds out of the east between 5-10 MPH means windchills around zero for much of the day.

Wednesday: Another wave in the jetstream moves in Wednesday morning meaning more snow, but for the southern portion of region this time. Again, 1-3″ could fall, but further south than today’s snow generally from the Twin Ports south. Temperatures are again cold only climbing into the single digits and teens above zero. Winds out of the north between 3-6 MPH keep wind chills at or below zero for much of the day.

Thursday: Clouds and snow begins to clear leaving us with partly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures warm up back into the 20s. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

