One wave of snow today, second tomorrow & both feature cold

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: Through the day today we’ll see a shortwave trough move through the region. With this we can expect showers move into North Central Minnesota after 7 AM this morning. The snow will continue to move west to east across Northern Minnesota. It looks like Duluth will see a little snow, but folks to the south of the Twin Ports should remain dry. Accumulations will be between 1-3″ from the Twin Ports North. Temperatures today are cold only climbing into the teens above zero. Winds out of the east between 5-10 MPH means windchills around zero for much of the day.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Another wave in the jetstream moves in Wednesday morning meaning more snow, but for the southern portion of region this time. Again, 1-3″ could fall, but further south than today’s snow generally from the Twin Ports south. Temperatures are again cold only climbing into the single digits and teens above zero. Winds out of the north between 3-6 MPH keep wind chills at or below zero for much of the day.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Thursday: Clouds and snow begins to clear leaving us with partly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures warm up back into the 20s. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraser Shipyards Logo
Superior Police investigating death at Fraser Shipyards
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020 as the mall...
Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony
WX GFX
Two quick rounds of snow this week
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

Weekday snow
NNNWX 12/5
WX GFX
Two quick rounds of snow this week
Cooler weather and some snow to start the week
Cooler weather and some snow to start the week
Light snow is likely Tuesday
Light snow likely Tuesday, cool down comes afterward