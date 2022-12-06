NOISE ALERT: Hwy. 53 bridge demolition underway in Duluth

By Northern News Now staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN-- The next phase of the Twin Ports Interchange project has begun.

This week, Lincoln Park neighborhood residents can expect some extra noise as the demolition on Hwy. 53 bridge is underway.

According to the MnDOT, work will take place Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but some critical demolition may take place until 9 p.m., including Saturdays.

Crews began demolition on December 1 between Superior Street and West 1st Street and will progress up the hill.

Once bridge demolition is complete, construction noise will continue with driving piling for the new bridge.

For more information on the project, click here.

