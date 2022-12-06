Itasca County lawyer sentenced to 6 1/2 years for sexual assaults

GRAND RAPIDS, MN -- An Itasca County attorney will spend more than six years in prison after sexually assaulting several women.

Jesse Powell, 32, was charged with four counts of sexually assaulting several women while representing them as their lawyer.

The victims say their abuse, which happened between September 2020 and August 2021, ranged from unwanted kissing and touching to rape.

Back in September, he pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Tuesday, a judge sentenced Powell to 6 1/2 years in prison, which lines up with his plea agreement. He will serve his time in St. Cloud.

Several victims spoke during a hearing in neighboring Beltrami County.

They did not want to speak on camera, but we did hear from one survivor afterward.

She told us she still feels angry and doesn’t think the sentence is enough.

She also felt Powell’s statement in court Tuesday was not sincere and focused more on how he’s been affected instead of how he hurt the victims.

The victim said hearing Powell’s voice was very triggering and she’s hoping for stricter sexual assault penalties in the future.

Victim advocates say some of the victims are now asking the court to refund the money they paid Powell while he was their lawyer.

There will be a hearing on that in January.

