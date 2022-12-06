Inside the House: Emma Soderberg

Northern News Now at 6pm
By Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.7 UMD women’s hockey team wouldn’t be who they are today without their goaltender, the fifth year and the Olympian, Emma Soderberg. Soderberg has had quite the illustrious career for the Bulldogs between the pipes in four years but wanted more so she came back for another go.

Northern News Now’s Alexis Bass sat down with the Swede ‘Inside the House’ to find out what went into that decision, but also what her experience was like on athletics greatest stage in this past winter games.

Soderberg and the Bulldogs will be back at AMSOIL on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th.

