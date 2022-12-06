Injured loon rescued from Wisconsin lake

IRON RIVER, WI. (Northern News Now) - Members in the northwest Wisconsin community of Iron River banded together this past weekend to save some vulnerable wildlife.

Lisa Olby, who lives on Fire Lake in the Iron River community, was keen to notice that in the past few weeks one of the lakes “resident” loons had failed to leave for the winter with the rest its flock.

When ice on the lake started to freeze, the loon’s situation only got worse as it became trapped in a small hole and no longer had a runway to take off in flight.

Soon other residents on the lake became involved, noticing that the loon’s left wing was not fully able to extend.

Further decreasing its chance at survival.

As residents continued to think about the loon’s wellbeing, eagles started to come to the hole in which the loon was trapped, waiting until the loon surfaced fully to attack.

“We could hear it calling everytime it surfaced,” said Olby. “The situation was looking grim.”

Soon after, the lake residents decided to call the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, who then referred them to Loon Rescue out of Tomahawk, WI.

With the effort from Loon Rescue, and some of the Fire Lake residents, the loon was able to be rescued and is now spending some time in rehab before being released back into the wild.

