Hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline, study says

A new study indicates hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline and delay dementia.
A new study indicates hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline and delay dementia.(James Musallam / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study indicates that hearing aids may help delay or reduce dementia and cognitive decline.

The findings were published Monday in JAMA Neurology.

Research has shown that hearing loss is an important risk factor for dementia. However, what hasn’t been clear is whether treating hearing loss would help prevent the progression of cognitive decline.

The new study suggests that may indeed be the case.

Researchers analyzed more than 3,000 studies to reach their conclusion.

The review found that people who wore devices to help with hearing loss performed 3% better on cognitive scores in the short term. The use of hearing aids was also associated with a 19% reduction in long-term cognitive decline.

The findings are important because preventing cognitive decline is much easier than trying to reverse it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraser Shipyards Logo
Superior Police investigating death at Fraser Shipyards
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020 as the mall...
Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony
WX GFX
Two quick rounds of snow this week
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Police arrest suspect in attack on worker who lost eye
Crews try to remove a vehicle from a pond in Saginaw Tuesday.
Woman rescued after car goes into Saginaw pond
Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Restoring power after shootings could take until Thursday
FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs