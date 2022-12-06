Fraser Shipyards’ OSHA history

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - In May 2022, Fraser Shipyards, LLC paid a fine of $4,881.80 for what is classified as a “serious” violation.

OSHA records say the fine was for a violation regarding “guarding of deck openings and edges.”

Fraser was also cited at the same time for a violation regarding “Respiratory Protection” but records show they were not fined for that violation.

According to OSHA documents, in February of 2019, a worker at Fraser received “a broken arm, broken collar bone, and broken pelvis” in an accident at the facility.

The OSHA report stated, “an employee was standing near a load of steel coming down off a flatbed trailer. The employee was helping guide down the load that was being moved by the crane. As the load was being moved, it was about four feet from the ground. The sling failed and caused the steel to buckle. When the steel buckled it rippled, and hit the employee causing the employee to launch into the air about 15-20 feet.”

Fraser paid a fine of $9,189 for that 2019 incident.

