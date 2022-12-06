Ex-candidate for governor seeks time to mull any plea deals

A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor says they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol
Ryan Kelley (MI)
Ryan Kelley (MI)(Ryan Kelley)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a judge for another 60-day timeout in federal court in Washington. Prosecutors were not opposed.

Kelley, who supported former President Donald Trump, is charged with misdemeanors. He's accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kelley has said he was lawfully protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Allendale man's arrest last summer suddenly improved his name recognition in a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor, but Kelley finished fourth in the GOP primary in August.

“The requested continuance is reasonable and for good cause as defense counsel requires more time to receive and review the (evidence) and also explore any potential plea offers,” Springstead said in a court filing.

