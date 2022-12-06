Duluth Police: 17 people charged in drug trafficking ring

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police have arrested 17 people in connection with a large drug trafficking ring that brought fentanyl, meth, and several other drugs into the Twin Ports.

According to Duluth Police, the people involved allegedly sold those drugs throughout Duluth, Superior, Cloquet, Fond Du Lac Reservation, and other areas in St. Louis, Carlton, and Douglas Counties.

The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force has been investigating the drug trafficking ring since July 2022.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement agencies executed more than 50 search warrants, seized nine firearms, a homemade explosive, and a firearm “Switch,” which turns a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon, 10 vehicles, and about $74,000.

Also seized during the investigation was 8,500 grams of a meth-fentanyl mix, with a total street

value of about $851,000; 204 grams of fentanyl, with a total street value of about $38,000; 1,759 grams of methamphetamine, which has a total street value of about $132,000; along with several other illegal drugs.

Duluth Police made arrests in Duluth and Superior recently. So far, 17 members of the drug trafficking organizations have been arrested and five of those individuals were released.

Of the suspects arrested, most are from the Duluth area with a couple living in the Twin Cities area.

Duluth Police say so far this year, there have been 46 opioid overdose deaths and another 466 non-lethal overdoses.

They hope this bust helps drive those numbers down.

“Dismantling any Drug Trafficking Organization limits the source of supply of these fatal opioids,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “This is just one piece to help save lives. Continued work with those suffering from Substance Use Disorder to find access to treatment is still needed.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

