Duluth Northern Stars dominant at home in 6-0 victory

By Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday night the Duluth Nothern Stars girl’s hockey team earned their fourth win of the season over the Northern Tier Stars in a shutout fashion 6-0.

Lydia Saxton lit the lamp in the first period to take the night’s first lead and the Northern Stars took off from there.

Duluth Marshall will be the Northern Star’s next test come this Saturday.

