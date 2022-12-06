City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Hayward

Cloquet, MN- Prospective students will have a chance to tour a local college this week. Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting interested students and their families from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 7. The campus-wide event is free and students will be able to visit with faculty, program staff, athletics coaches, and current students. There will be hands-on activities as well as a chance to get to know the school. Spring semester begins January 9, but if students need more time, there will be another campus visit day in February.

Duluth, MN- The Twelve Holy Apostles Orthodox Church is inviting the community for free goodies on December 6 in celebration of St. Nicholas Day! The 6th annual celebration is being hosted by children from the parish and their parents. Guests are invited to pick up free cookies, hot cocoa, and a free pair of stockings. The celebration will run from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and there will also be a church service at 9:30 a.m. in honor of St. Nicholas.

Hayward, WI- A local business is celebrating decades in the community. Backroads Coffee is holding its 35th-anniversary open house Friday, December 9. The party will feature live music, appetizers and desserts, door prizes, and more. Backroads started in the Hayward community back in 1987 and through location changes, ownership changes a few years in, and an expansion they’ve stayed in town. The 35th-anniversary open house will run from 4-8 p.m. Friday evening.

