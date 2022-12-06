City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Hayward

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting interested students and their families from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 7.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloquet, MN- Prospective students will have a chance to tour a local college this week. Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting interested students and their families from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 7. The campus-wide event is free and students will be able to visit with faculty, program staff, athletics coaches, and current students. There will be hands-on activities as well as a chance to get to know the school. Spring semester begins January 9, but if students need more time, there will be another campus visit day in February.

Duluth, MN- The Twelve Holy Apostles Orthodox Church is inviting the community for free goodies on December 6 in celebration of St. Nicholas Day! The 6th annual celebration is being hosted by children from the parish and their parents. Guests are invited to pick up free cookies, hot cocoa, and a free pair of stockings. The celebration will run from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and there will also be a church service at 9:30 a.m. in honor of St. Nicholas.

Hayward, WI- A local business is celebrating decades in the community. Backroads Coffee is holding its 35th-anniversary open house Friday, December 9. The party will feature live music, appetizers and desserts, door prizes, and more. Backroads started in the Hayward community back in 1987 and through location changes, ownership changes a few years in, and an expansion they’ve stayed in town. The 35th-anniversary open house will run from 4-8 p.m. Friday evening.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Hayward, Grand Marais, Duluth

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denny Moran, founder of Denny's Ace Hardware and several other Duluth businesses
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020 as the mall...
Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony
Fraser Shipyards Logo
Superior Police investigating death at Fraser Shipyards

Latest News

Send us a report to be featured in Trail by Trail.
Trail by Trail: Quad Cities, Minnesota, Hayward Area, Douglas County
Wednesday workshops are available for artists in Duluth hoping to apply for upcoming grants.
City by City: Hayward, Grand Marais, Duluth
The 2022 Duluth Winter Village features over 40 different local vendors and new decorations in...
PREVIEW: What you can expect at the 2022 Duluth’s Winter Village
Two fishing seasons open Dec. 1st.
City by City: Two Harbors, Lake Mille Lacs, Lake Superior