CHUM faces empty shelves in what’s normally a busy giving season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local food shelf is putting out a call for help as food donations have dropped.

Inside CHUM’s Food Shelf in Downtown Duluth, volunteers are hard at work packing donation boxes, but the storage shelves are emptier than ever.

Hundreds of boxes are given to people in need every week, but CHUM’s Distributive Services Director Scott Van Daele said the quality of items inside those boxes is suffering.

“When the stuff we need like peanut butter, tuna fish, or cereal comes in, it literally will go from this scale into a box directly because we don’t have any back stock to put it in,” Van Daele said.

He said there are a lot of reasons why donations have dropped, but the biggest one is the high prices at the grocery store.

“They are available, but prices have just shot through the roof, and when donations come in of cash to go buy products, it doesn’t make good business sense to go spend that money on something that you’re not getting enough of,” Van Daele said.

CHUM has been at the mercy of supply and demand since the pandemic began, but now it is worse than ever.

“It’s not a few items,” Van Daele said. “It’s more than a few, and it’s all normal stuff. It’s cereal, and it’s peanut butter, and it’s canned and condensed soups.”

While this is normally their busy giving season, CHUM is in desperate need of basic food items.

With donations this bleak for the holidays, Van Daele is concerned about what inventory will look like early next year.

That is why the food shelf is hoping more people with some cash to spare will choose to help out their neighbors in need.

“Right now, I would tell you I want actual groceries,” Van Daele said. “I want actual boxes of cereal. I want actual jars of peanut butter. Cans of tuna fish. Chicken noodle soup. Ramen. Dry pasta. Rice. Things that we’ve all sort of taken for granted our entire lives just aren’t coming in.”

CHUM said they really need food items like cereal and sliced bread.

If you would rather make a cash donation, they will gladly take that, too.

To make food or cash donations, CHUM is taking drop-offs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They are located in Duluth at 120 N 1st Ave West.

Click here to learn more.

