Changes to proposed tax increase debated by Duluth City Council

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- In September, the Duluth City Council approved a proposal that would increase city property taxes by 8.9% in 2023.

That decision sparked debate in the community.

“We understand budgets are tight, but as you can imagine we’ve heard from several of our members, several local businesses, several developers who are very concerned about the increasing levies,” said Daniel Fanning, Vice President of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.

Two city councilors, Vice President Janet Kennedy and Councilor Roz Randorf each proposed an amendment to that proposal, lowering that tax by 1% and 2%, respectively.

“I get it, we need to tighten our belts, but we also need to make sure we’re considering the whole picture,” Kennedy said.

To make up for the difference, Kennedy’s amendment would pull from American Rescue Plan funds and city expenditures.

Randorf’s plan would make up the difference by permanently adjusting city spending.

“Any other way to reduce this one time with money, ARP, anything else, it is smoke and mirrors, it is just a temporary fix that we’ll end up paying for next year,” Randorf said.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, a public hearing was held where community members voiced their opinions on the proposed tax and amendments.

“Property tax increases have a significant impact on mortgage payments and affordable housing,” said Duluth citizen Jeremy Laundergan. “For example in my own situation, the property tax escrow portion of my mortgage payment will go from 21% of the payment in 2012 to approximately 32% of my mortgage payment in 2023.”

Duluth Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said city administration does not support either amendment to lower property taxes, but asked if councilors did vote in favor of one, that it be Councilor Kennedy’s 1% decrease.

After several hours of discussion, Randorf pulled her amendment from the agenda.

Kennedy’s amendment failed in a 3-6 vote, with several councilors citing they did not want to make up the difference with the use of American Rescue Plan funds.

Randorf introduced a new amendment, bringing the decrease down by 1%, to 7.9%.

That amendment passed by a vote of 7-2.

Councilors then voted for an amendment brought forth by Randorf to appropriate the city budget for 2023.

To make up the 1% difference, all city departments will see a reduction of $42,500 in 2023, except for the Legislative and Executive department, which will see a reduction of $42, 950.

