Another round of snow early Wednesday morning

By Adam Lorch
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see the snow diminishing from west to east. Tonight there will be mostly cloudy skies and light winds out of the northwest. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Another clipper system arrives early Wednesday morning. This will bring some snow-covered and slippery roads to the southern half of the region for the morning commute. A quick 1-3″ will be possible. Highs will be in the teens with clearing skies to become mostly clear in the afternoon. Winds will be north 5-10mph.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)
Wednesday morning snow
Wednesday morning snow(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: High pressure will be in place on Thursday to bring mostly sunny skies! Temperatures will be able to climb into the mid-20′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

Thursday
Thursday(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Temperatures will continue to climb into the lower 30′s for highs on Friday! Expect partly cloudy skies and an east wind 5-15mph.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

