ALL THE BUZZ: UMD students get funding for bee hives on campus

A group of students at the University of Minnesota - Duluth are set to welcome hundreds of bees to the campus after over a year of work.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A group of students at the University of Minnesota - Duluth are set to welcome hundreds of bees to the campus after over a year of work.

The UMD Helping Hives club on campus was awarded $1,000 from the University of Minnesota’s Student Impact Award after they were nominated for their work.

The President of the club, Ella Stewart, and Vice President, Violet Forster, want to make the hives more accessible to students who want to play a role in pollinating the area.

“Our main mission for this apiary is to make it accessible to all students in the community,” Forster said.

The group of bee-keeping students has worked for over a year to try and get the buzzing insects onto campus.

“We first had the idea, and then we talked to a bunch of people to get the support behind it,” Steward said.

“We talked to facilities, ground, staff, and our faculty, and then we created a proposal, we got that approved, and then we had to fund it,” she continued.

The bees cost around $300 in total, but the students had to set up fencing and boxes for the bees to make honey on.

“We fundraised, we had a beeswax wrap fundraiser, and then we also got an award which helped us get the equipment and supplies,” Stewart said.

The students hope to get the bees on campus by April.

The hives are just next to the CUB building off of Maplewood Ct. and Saint Marie St.

