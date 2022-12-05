Two quick rounds of snow this week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see partly clear skies with lows falling into the single digits above and below zero. There will be increasing clouds early tomorrow morning.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have a shortwave trough move through the region. We will see snow showers move into North Central Minnesota after 7am. The snow will continue to move west to east across Northern Minnesota. Duluth has a 50/50 shot of seeing snow, but folks in Wisconsin should remain dry. Accumulations will be between 1-3″ north of Duluth. The Ports could see an inch or less. Winds will be southeast 4-8mph.

THURSDAY: Another wave in the jetstream moves in Thursday morning. This will bring another shot of 1-3″, but further south than Wednesday’s chance. So, Duluth and Northern Wisconsin will see some snow this time around. Highs will be in the teens with northerly winds.

FRIDAY: High pressure will sit to our northeast Friday to bring partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with southerly winds.

