Twin Ports seeing short supply in children’s medications, experts weigh in

PROCTOR, MN. -- Across the nation, people are finding empty shelves where children’s medications are typically sold.

Some pharmacies in the Northland are no exception.

“The Tylenol, and Ibuprofen suspensions, and suppositories have all been in and out of stock at our suppliers,” Pharmacist from Proctor’s LTC Prescription Providers, Philip Hommerding, said. “We search suppliers every day and chronically they have been out of stock or back ordered.”

Duluth’s Target, CVS, Walgreens, and one Super One location were carrying little to no infant or children’s pain medication.

It’s the same situation for LTC Prescription Providers in Proctor.

“We are checking every day to try to purchase things that we need, seeing if our supplier has any in stock, and if they do we try to get some, so we have some on the shelf,” Hommerding said.

Pharmacists say the short supply is due to high demand.

“It’s kind of a supply chain issue due to high use with all of the RSV cases, and flu cases going around,” said Hommerding.

Putting pressure on parents like Chase and Maddie of Minnesota after their 7-month-old got sick with RSV. They had to rush her to a St. Cloud hospital.

“She’s not worse but she’s not better. Because it’s a virus, it has to run its course,” said Chase and Maddie, parents of Lainey, said. “We felt lucky, if you will, that there was a bed available in St. Cloud.”

With this shortage, Hommerding said parents should talk with their pharmacist about options.

“Getting a pharmacists opinion on how to dose possibly adult formulations if that’s the only thing available or just work really hard to even compound some medications,” said Hommerding.

