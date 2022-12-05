Police: 14-year-old charged with breach of peace after concerning TikTok videos

A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were...
A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were made.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A teen in Connecticut was charged with breaching the peace after concerning TikTok videos were circulated among students.

Police in Fairfield said they were made aware by school officials at Tomlinson Middle School about the videos.

An investigation was conducted and found that the 14-year-old male student who created the videos was not a credible threat.

As a result of the investigation, the teen was charged with breach of peace for the alarm caused by his social media posts.

The 14-year-old was not named because he is a minor.

Fairfield police want to remind parents to have a conversation with their children about social media posts and how potentially threatening posts will be taken seriously and investigated.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denny Moran, founder of Denny's Ace Hardware and several other Duluth businesses
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday...
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy

Latest News

Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia fires more missiles, claims Kyiv hit its air bases
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman in home hinges on gun
Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured
FILE - Michael Avenatti speaks to members of the media after leaving federal court on Feb. 4,...
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case