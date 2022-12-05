Pikkujoulu: A Finnish Christmas celebration in the Twin Ports

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Though Finland sits thousands of miles away from the Twin Ports, Northlanders gathered in Duluth Sunday for a Finnish holiday celebration called Pikkujoulu.

The holiday is also known as “Little Christmas.”

This year marked the 41st annual gathering.

Held at the Holiday Inn in Duluth, the event is put on by the Lakehead Chapter of the Minnesota Finnish-American Historical Society.

The celebration featured a Finnish dinner, traditional Finnish music, and a visit from Santa himself.

Organizers said the Pikkujoulu is one way Finnish Americans teach future generations about their heritage.

“We are an organization that collects history and wants to preserve that history for oncoming generations, to learn how the Finns had come to the United States, where they settled, and the traditions that they had with their families,” said Arlene Putikka-Tucker, the Event’s Emcee.

Organizers said there is a sizable Finnish population in the Twin Ports, but some attendees traveled all the way from the Twin Cities to take part in the celebration.

