Pikkujoulu: A Finnish Christmas celebration in the Twin Ports

Pikkujoulu: A Finnish Christmas celebration in the Twin Ports
By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Though Finland sits thousands of miles away from the Twin Ports, Northlanders gathered in Duluth Sunday for a Finnish holiday celebration called Pikkujoulu.

The holiday is also known as “Little Christmas.”

This year marked the 41st annual gathering.

Held at the Holiday Inn in Duluth, the event is put on by the Lakehead Chapter of the Minnesota Finnish-American Historical Society.

The celebration featured a Finnish dinner, traditional Finnish music, and a visit from Santa himself.

Organizers said the Pikkujoulu is one way Finnish Americans teach future generations about their heritage.

“We are an organization that collects history and wants to preserve that history for oncoming generations, to learn how the Finns had come to the United States, where they settled, and the traditions that they had with their families,” said Arlene Putikka-Tucker, the Event’s Emcee.

Organizers said there is a sizable Finnish population in the Twin Ports, but some attendees traveled all the way from the Twin Cities to take part in the celebration.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denny Moran, founder of Denny's Ace Hardware and several other Duluth businesses
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
A rescued deer gets a snack after an exhausting day stuck on the ice on Island Lake.
Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue
A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday...
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter

Latest News

Pikkujoulu: A Finnish Christmas celebration in the Twin Ports
Pikkujoulu: A Finnish Christmas celebration in the Twin Ports - clipped version
Holidays for Heroes: Red Cross and Bent Paddle come together to support local service members
Holidays for Heroes: Red Cross and Bent Paddle come together to support local service members
Community sends thanks to military members
Holidays for Heroes: Red Cross and Bent Paddle come together to support local service members
Light snow is likely Tuesday
Light snow likely Tuesday, cool down comes afterward