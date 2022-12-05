MnDOT asking for help naming snow plows

Eight plows, one in each district across the state, are looking for new names
(Northern News Now)
By Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Time to break out your snow puns!

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for your help in naming eight snow plows this winter. The eight plows will work in each of the state’s MnDOT districts. Previous winners include Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowFace, Ctrl Salt Delete, Snowbi Wan Kenobi and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.

You can submit your idea through the state agency’s website. You have until Dec. 16 to get your name submitted.

There are a few rules:

  • Each person may only submit one name.
  • Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).
  • Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.
  • Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we’re going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical.
  • Past winners will also will not be considered. You can find a full list of past winners by clicking here.

After the submission form closes on Dec. 16, MnDOT staff will review all the submissions, select some of the best ideas, and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January. The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denny Moran, founder of Denny's Ace Hardware and several other Duluth businesses
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy
A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday...
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County

Latest News

file graphic
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy expected to file lawsuit against THC edible stores
Pikkujoulu: A Finnish Christmas celebration in the Twin Ports
Pikkujoulu: A Finnish Christmas celebration in the Twin Ports
Pikkujoulu: A Finnish Christmas celebration in the Twin Ports
Pikkujoulu: A Finnish Christmas celebration in the Twin Ports - clipped version
Holidays for Heroes: Red Cross and Bent Paddle come together to support local service members
Holidays for Heroes: Red Cross and Bent Paddle come together to support local service members