MnDOT asking for help naming snow plows

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Time to break out your snow puns!

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for your help in naming eight snow plows this winter. The eight plows will work in each of the state’s MnDOT districts. Previous winners include Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowFace, Ctrl Salt Delete, Snowbi Wan Kenobi and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.

You can submit your idea through the state agency’s website. You have until Dec. 16 to get your name submitted.

There are a few rules:

Each person may only submit one name.

Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).

Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.

Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we’re going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

Past winners will also will not be considered. You can find a full list of past winners by clicking here

It’s happening! Your favorite annual tradition is back for a third year ❄️ Submit your ideas for our “Name a Snowplow” contest now! https://t.co/vCCLVYwAhB pic.twitter.com/YY36taDq6J — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) December 5, 2022

After the submission form closes on Dec. 16, MnDOT staff will review all the submissions, select some of the best ideas, and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January. The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district.

