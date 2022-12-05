Dog electrocuted at holiday light show, owner says

PUYALLUP, Wash. (KOMO) - A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.

“It was a huge safety hazard, and they didn’t even recognize it until my dog was dead,” she said.

The Gig Harbor woman was with her dog, Maverick, a service dog in training, on Friday at the Holiday Magic event.

She claims her friend first felt an electric jolt before Maverick was electrocuted near one of the light displays.

“He fell to the ground and started crying for me to help him, and that’s when fair staff immediately called medics to come over there because he wasn’t moving. He was just crying. And I wanted to help him so bad,” Sanchez said.

Medics gave oxygen to the 9-month-old dog, but he never recovered.

Sanchez is calling out the fairgrounds, saying they should have done more to make sure all areas of the facility were safe before opening their event to the public.

“With an event, especially like that, you have a lot of lights, you have a lot of kids and people bringing their families. You should’ve done the proper safety checks to ensure something like this wouldn’t happen,” Sanchez said.

A spokesperson with the state fairgrounds confirmed an investigation found an issue with an underground wire.

She added they have done a comprehensive review of the grounds and added additional enhanced safety measures, adding safety is their top priority.

But Sanchez said she’s left broken, helpless and angry.

“It’s not enough to just offer me your condolences. I mean, nothing could be done in that moment, but something could’ve been done prior to prevent what happened,” Sanchez said.

