Superior Police investigating death at Fraser Shipyards

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Officers with Superior Police Department are investigating the death of a worker who fell off a ship in drydock at Fraser Shipyards.

Shortly before noon on Monday, the Superior Police Department, Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance, responded to a medical call at Fraser Shipyards.

Police say they were told a worker had fallen off a ship approximately 50 feet to the ground below.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the 64-year-old man from Watertown, Wisconsin died.

The Superior Police Department suspects the death was an accident, but the the incident remains under investigation.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of his family.

