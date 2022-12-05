Cooler weather and some snow to start the week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: Our Monday features mainly cloudy skies and falling temperatures. Throughout the course of our Monday temperatures will fall from the 20s back into the teens and single digits. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH. Lows tonight fall back onto either side of zero with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Our next snow chance comes to call for our Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday remain in the teens and single digits above zero. Most of the snow will fall from the Twin Ports points north across northern Minnesota. From the Iron Range north they could see between 1-3″ of snow while the rest of the Northland looks at trace up to 1″. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday could feature a little more light snow to start. Through the rest of the day partly to mostly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures climb into the single digits and teens above zero. Winds are out of the north between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

