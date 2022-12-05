LIVE: Artemis 1 moon mission performs lunar flyby

Artemis I mission: The Orion capsule will make its closest approach to the moon, flying 79.2 miles above the surface. (NASA TV via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - NASA’s Orion capsule is set to make its closest approach to the moon Monday, flying 79.2 miles above the lunar surface.

NASA said in a blog post Sunday that the flyby is the last large maneuver of the mission for the capsule and its three test dummies. It will last about three minutes and 27 seconds.

Agency leaders will review results of the return powered flyby burn and the deployment of recovery assets to sea ahead of Orion’s scheduled splashdown to Earth on Sunday.

The Artemis I mission is considered a dress rehearsal for the next moon flyby in 2024 with astronauts. A lunar landing by astronauts could follow as soon as 2025.

Astronauts last visited the moon 50 years ago during Apollo 17.

