Overtime Thriller: Clara Van Wieren’s game winner lifts No. 8 Bulldogs over No. 1 Buckeyes on

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In one of the season’s best games, two NCAA powerhouses battled at AMSOIL Arena where the Bulldogs defeat the No. 1 Buckeyes 5-4 in overtime.

Clara Van Wieren was the hero in this one, her second of the night after scoring in the first period.

Clara Van Wieren with the game-winner in overtime, her second of the game! pic.twitter.com/h9dPFpac5w — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) December 3, 2022

Bulldogs snap a 5 game-losing streak to the Buckeyes with the win.

