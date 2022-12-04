Overtime Thriller: Clara Van Wieren’s game winner lifts No. 8 Bulldogs over No. 1 Buckeyes on

By Kevin Moore
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In one of the season’s best games, two NCAA powerhouses battled at AMSOIL Arena where the Bulldogs defeat the No. 1 Buckeyes 5-4 in overtime.

Clara Van Wieren was the hero in this one, her second of the night after scoring in the first period.

Bulldogs snap a 5 game-losing streak to the Buckeyes with the win.

