Light snow likely Tuesday, cool down comes afterward

WEATHER STORY: An approaching warm front brought temps back towards normal on Sunday afternoon. The front is connected to a low that will increase clouds on Monday. Those clouds could let loose a little light snow on Tuesday. Once that passes, temperatures will cool down again for a couple of days. But, a small warm up could be with us next week, too.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will already start to increase and that could lead to flurries near the Canadian border. The rest of us will be mostly cloudy. The low temp will be 10-15 inland and 15-20 by Lake Superior. The wind will be WSW 10-20 mph.

Clouds thicken Monday in advance of a Tuesday snow chance (KBJR)

MONDAY: The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast and again, flurries will be possible near the Canadian border. Temps north of Duluth will range 15 to 23. South of Duluth they’ll go 23-28. The wind will be NW 5-15 in MN. The wind will be SW 5-15 in WI and MI.

TUESDAY: The approaching low will bring a 50% chance for light snow. The morning low will be 3. The afternoon high will be 18. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

Light snow is likely Tuesday (KBJR)

COMING UP: Morning low temps in the single digits will be here through Thursday morning. High temps near 30, though, (which is warmer than normal) will be with us Friday to Sunday. Another light snow chance arrives for Saturday and Sunday.

Snow chances will be with us Tuesday and next Saturday and Sunday (KBJR)

