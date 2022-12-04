Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle

Denny Moran, founder of Denny's Ace Hardware and several other Duluth businesses (KBJR)

Today, Jon Otis is a senior member of the Duluth Fire Department but in his youth, he was a rebel without a job.

“I needed a job so I walked in here as a punk kid with bleached yellow hair and a nose ring and Denny took a chance on me and gave me a job here.” said Otis.

That job at Denny’s Ace Hardware in the Woodland neighborhood changed Otis’ life path.

As a young man, Denny Moran and his wife Judy sold everything they had to open their first store.

One hardware store led to two and then a lawn and garden center plus a laundromat.

Along the way, they took the time to help other fledgling business people like Steve Preston of Falk’s Woodland Pharmacy.

“I was only 25 when I started at Falk’s and Denny was 30 so we kind of grew up in business together.” said P{reston.

Denny’s Ace Hardware eventually became the neighborhood hub according to Scott Cyr who eventually bought the lawn and garden business from the Morans.

“He was definitely a gathering point for the area and it was a place to stop in and get the locals news.” said Cyr.

The news currently circulating in the store is the sad fact that Denny died of cancer two weeks ago.

In lieu of flowers, Moran’s last wish was that people donate to the American Cancer Society.

Son Mark Moran, who now runs the hardware store, laundromat and liquor store in Lakeside agrees.

“It’s an awful disease and it’s nice to have as much funding going to it for research and hopefully a cure.” said Moran.

Now that the Denny’s empire has passed from father to son, talk is already underway to have it go to grandsons someday.

“Maybe, yeah, I’ve been thinking about getting more involved with the hardware store here.” said Michael Moran.

And that’s good news to Woodland folks who have become used to buying things from a Moran.

Jon Otis tells us, though, that he once got a treasure at the store that money could never buy.

He met his wife Erin when she worked in the hardware store.

“Denny used to say you can get anything you need at Denny’s Ace Hardware and I think that was true!” said Otis.

