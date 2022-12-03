Trail by Trail: Quad Cities, Minnesota, Hayward Area, Douglas County

Trail Report from the Quad Cities ATV Club:

The Quad Cities ATV Club represents Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert, Mt. Iron, and the surrounding area. Our members are working currently on establishing a trail route north of Virginia to connect to the Britt area. We begin construction this month on a connecting trail from the Pfeiffer Lake Campground to County Road 361, which will connect Britt to Cook and further north to Voyager Country. We will also begin construction this month of a trail connecting the Laurentian Divide to Trillium Road, which is an important link for the eventual trail to Virginia. We recently completed a large maintenance project repairing several rocky washed-out hills on the Taconite Trail that is used by snowmobiles in the winter and ATVs in the spring, summer, and fall. Most trails are now closed as of December 1, but there are still riding opportunities on numerous forest roads in the area.

Minnesota- Ski passes are available for those hoping to get out across the state. The Great Minnesota Ski Pass allows cross-country skiers of all abilities to enjoy the state’s ski trail system. The ski pass is good for groomed trails inside state parks, state forests or state grant-in-aid trails. A pass is $10 per day, $25 for the year or $70 for three years. Fees go directly back to grooming the trails.

Trail Report from the American Birkebeiner:

On Tuesday, Nov. 29 the Cable and Hayward area received 5″ of new snow, providing an excellent base for grooming. Previous to this snowfall, the only trails that were skiable were the machine-made snowmaking loops at the Birkie Trailhead. The fresh snowfall along the natural snow trails covered previously unskiable conditions that resulted from high temperatures on Saturday, Nov. 26. The grooming crew was able to tackle over 50 kilometers of trails on Tuesday night, and again on Wednesday night, using our Piston Bully and Prinoth groomers. No classic tracks have been set at this point in the season, except on the snowmaking loops near the Birkie Trailhead. An all-access trail pass is required to utilize the snowmaking loops throughout the season. A regular season pass allows users to access all-natural snow segments of the American Birkebeiner trail, OO loops, and Hatchery Creek loops. Get the most recent grooming reports and purchase trail passes at www.birkie.com.

Trail Report from the Douglas County Forestry Department:

(As of 11/30/22) All Winter only trails are still closed. Douglas County received 6-8 inches of snow across the County. Clubs are working on making sure trails are safe and some clubs are even starting to pack trails. We would appreciate everyone’s cooperation in staying off the trails until they are posted open by the county. If we can protect the base and allow the clubs to do their work it will allow us to have a better and maybe even longer snow season. If you see tracks or gates open it does not mean trails are open it is probably one of our hard-working volunteers working on the trails. As Trails are ready to open they will be posted on Douglas County Forestry’s Facebook page, The Forestry website, our trail hotline, the travel Wisconsin snow report, and through this Trails Conditions Report Email.

