Rangers make two double-digit comebacks to capture 9-Man Championship

9-man
9-man(Northern News Now)
By Kevin Moore
Published: Dec. 3, 2022
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time in school history Mountain Iron-Buhl wins the 9-Man State Championship 28-25 over Spring Grove.

After trailing by 19 in the first quarter, MIB scored 14 unanswered to go into the half down five. The Lions would then score in the third quarter to go up 11 entering the fourth.

Rangers then scored eight seconds into the 4th quarter on a 63-yard strike. Then with 25 seconds left Damian Tapio calls his own number for the touchdown, giving MIB the lead and state title.

