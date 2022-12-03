Flurries possible Saturday night but a better snow chance could come Tuesday

A high will try to clear the sky Saturday night while lows try to cloud it up. The low should win with flurries at night but sun will rule Sunday. (KBJR)

WEATHER STORY: Saturday’s weather was a see-saw battle between a surface high from Canada that brought temps down against the tail end of an upper level trough of low pressure that tried to bring clouds and flurries. So, the day went back and forth between cloud and sun. Saturday night, the clouds may win out and there’s a 30% chance for flurries around the region. The high should rule Sunday, though, with sunshine busting out for most towns. (the Canadian border may still get lingering flurries however) Next snow chance for the whole region will be Tuesday but that clipper appears to only be packing a trace to two inches of precip.

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: The entire region gets a 30% chance for snow showers as a low pressure system continues to migrate eastward. Low temperatures will run from 1 below well inland to 10 above by Lake Superior. The wind will be gusty SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: High pressure will win out and the sky around the region will be mostly sunny. High temps in the afternoon will run 23-29 degrees. The wind will still be gusty and go WSW 10-20 mph.

Sunday should be sunny and only a little on the cool side (KBJR)

MONDAY: Monday will become cloudy again as our next Alberta Clipper style low comes to call. The morning low will be 15. The afternoon high will be near 24. The wind will be W 10-20 mph.

COMING UP: Tuesday’s snow chance is 50%. Totals will run from a trace in Wisconsin and the U,P. to the range of two inches near the Canadian border. From Tuesday to Thursday, a cool period will breeze in again with low temps dropping towards the single digits above zero.

The week ahead holds a couple of light snow chances and a couple of brisk mornings (KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.