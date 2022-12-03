Bulldogs get shutout at home by Colorado College

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs dropped their first game of the series against Colorado College 3-0, Friday night.

Tough night for the Bulldogs, but we'll look to bounce back tomorrow.



FINAL | 0-3 CC pic.twitter.com/B8vhZOFqw8 — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) December 3, 2022

UMD will look for the split tomorrow from AMSOIL at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.