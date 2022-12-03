Bulldogs get shutout at home by Colorado College

By Kevin Moore
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs dropped their first game of the series against Colorado College 3-0, Friday night.

UMD will look for the split tomorrow from AMSOIL at 7 p.m.

