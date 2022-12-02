‘World AIDS Day’ declared in Duluth, local groups raise HIV awareness

Rural AIDS Action Network (RAAN) is a harm reduction organization serving rural Minnesota...
Rural AIDS Action Network (RAAN) is a harm reduction organization serving rural Minnesota communities.(Northern News Now)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since 1988, December 1 has been designated World AIDS Day to bring awareness to the disease and those who have died from it.

Rural AIDS Action Network (RAAN) is a harm reduction organization serving rural Minnesota communities.

Along with several partners, RAAN hosted an event in Duluth Thursday to raise awareness of HIV.

They also provided free testing, health care resources, and COVID-19, flu, and Monkeypox vaccines.

Back in 2019, the Minnesota Department of Health designated St. Louis County and specifically the Duluth area with an HIV outbreak.

Marcia Gurno with RAAN said they held this event to bring awareness and promote healthy lifestyles.

“HIV is totally preventable now, so we’re really trying to get that information out to the community, and then also acknowledge those whose lives have been lost due to AIDS-related illnesses,” Gurno said.

Earlier Thursday, State Representative-elect Alicia Kozlowski read a proclamation declaring December 1 World AIDS Day in Duluth.

RAAN is located at 18 West First Street Duluth, MN 55802. Their office phone number is 218-481-7225. Click here to learn more.

There are several local places to get confidential, no-cost HIV testing and care:

Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota

American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO)

Harm Reduction Sisters

