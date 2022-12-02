Some snow today, cooler weather on the way

By Adam Lorch
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Friday: Today starts with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. We will be seeing another cold front moving in later in the day. This will bring with it, a chance for some snow showers for this afternoon. The line of snow will move west to east through the afternoon and could drop a quick 1-3″ of snow. Highs will be in the mid-30′s thanks to southerly winds in place between 5-15 MPH. Winds will begin to shift to out of the northwest Friday evening and Friday night meaning, the South Shore will see some lake enhanced snow and higher totals.

Saturday: A few snow showers could linger through the early morning hours for most. Lake effect snow will shut off along the South Shore Saturday afternoon or evening. Through the afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with highs only in the teens. Winds will be west northwest 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. This will make it feel like it’s in the single digits with the wind chill.

Sunday: Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 20′s.

