Mountain Iron-Buhl preps for State Title game

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time in 50 years, the Rangers will play in the 9-man State Title game.

After defeating Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 35-15 in the semi-finals, MIB is back at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday to play Spring Grove.

While head coach Dan Zubich is proud of the history that the team is a part of, he is focused on the game plan. During practice on Thursday afternoon, he said, “It’s nice to be here, it’s been 50 years, but we got one more game left. I think some people are forgetting we still have a game to play. [Spring Grove] is really good on defense. They are really good on offense. They can pass and run. Their quarterback is really good. Big tall receivers and big tight end.”

Rangers’ quarterback, Asher Zubich added, “Honestly it’s like looking in a mirror. They play just like we do, they run the way we do, and they pass the way we do. They even have some of the same formations that we do and it’s just crazy. They’re a damn good team. They’re very talented and it’s gonna be a battle.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s state title game is at 10 a.m.

