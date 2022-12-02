Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County

A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday...
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer.

Tatge stopped in the left lane and exited his vehicle.

At that point, a second car, which was also traveling north in the left lane, hit Tatge and his vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Tatge was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

