Julebyen Christmas Village returns to Knife River

KNIFE RIVER, MN -- The Julebyen Christmas Village will welcome hundreds to Knife River this weekend.

The Scandinavian holiday shopping experience is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 right near the Knife River Lutheran Church.

Visitors can enjoy Nordic foods, crafts, holiday decorations, and music.

If you are wondering, Julebyen is pronounced YOOL-eh-BE-en. The word means “Christmas Village.”

You can also see a Viking ship replica of the one Leif Erikson braved the gales and ice of the North Atlantic.

The replica actually sailed 10,000 miles to Duluth, where it arrived in June 1927.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The event is free to attend.

