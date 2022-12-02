Historic youth hockey tournament returns to 6 Duluth arenas

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A historic hockey tournament returned to Duluth Friday.

Since 1977, the Spirit of Duluth Hockey Tournament has welcomed teams from across North America to play.

This year they are hosting youngsters from Minnesota, North Dakota, Alaska, and Canada who are going head-to-head at six different arenas in Duluth.

Some Duluth East PeeWee AA team players shared why they love hockey so much.

“I like to get pumped up and play with the boys,” 12-year-old Aris Shervey said.

“Probably the feeling when you score and get back to the bench,” 11-year-old Liam Scissons said.

The 45th Annual Spirit of Duluth Hockey Tournament runs Friday through Sunday.

