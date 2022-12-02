Elders prep for Twin Ports Hmong New Year celebration

Elders prepare food for the Hmong New Year celebration.
Elders prepare food for the Hmong New Year celebration.
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST
DULUTH, MN -- The entire community is invited to help celebrate the Hmong New Year Saturday, honoring ancestors and giving thanks for the completion of the harvest.

Hmong community members were busy preparing for the big event at First United Methodist Church in Duluth Friday.

Folks are busy cooking traditional food.

For those involved, the Hmong New Year celebration is about family and heritage.

“Hmong New Year is a special event for us,” Cher Po Vang, who was helping prepare for the event, said. “We don’t have other holidays like birthdays, Easter or Thanksgiving but New Year is our only holiday back home and here too.”

The Twin Ports Hmong New Year celebration will feature traditional food.
The Twin Ports Hmong New Year celebration will feature traditional food.

The entire community is invited to join the Hmong New Year festivities.

It’s free to attend, and takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow over at First United Methodist Church in Duluth.

There’ll be food and performances.

The annual event is hosted by the group, “Hmong Living in Unity and Balance.”

