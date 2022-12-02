Duluth NAACP begins planning MLK celebrations for 2023

Duluth NAACP begins planning MLK celebrations for 2023
By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - DULUTH, MN. - With about seven weeks to go until Martin Luther King Day, leaders with the Duluth branch NAACP are already starting to plan celebrations for the holiday in our area.

According to organizers, the tentative theme of events this year will be “Keep Moving Forward.”

A march and rally is planned for Monday, January 16th.

The march will begin at the Washington Center in Duluth before heading over to the DECC where a rally will follow.

Organizer Doug Bowen-Bailey said he’d like the group to put their energy behind those two events, making them the best they can be.

“I felt like if we focus on the march and rally that might be more what our capacity is rather than trying to pull together a whole weekend of events,” Bowen-Bailey said.

If you’re interested in joining the NAACP or the planning team for the MLK celebrations, click here.

