Downtown Duluth parking rates to go up in new year

DULUTH, MN -- The Duluth Parking Commission approved a rate hike for several structures and surface lots that will take place in the new year.

For most parking garages, short-term parking won’t change much.

Longer stays and monthly rates, however, will see about a 15 to 30 percent increase.

For surface lots, some hourly rates will increase by about a dollar.

City leaders say the rate increase is meant to fund public services, like better safety and cleanliness.

“Financially speaking, we need to provide the service the public expects, and that’s one of the ways to do it,” said Mark Bauer, Parking Services Manager for the city of Duluth.

The money will go toward increased patrols and cleaning crews around public parking facilities in Duluth.

“We don’t want to be in a position where people are experiencing safety issues feeling uncomfortable going through parking facilities because of cleanliness or, or other concerns,” Bauer said.

According to Kristi Stokes, President of the Downtown Duluth organization, business owners and employees have recently expressed concerns about the safety of the places they park.

“We’ve heard from a number of businesses, voicing concerns about some of the safety issues and cleanliness,” she said.

She thinks the rate increases could help address the problem.

“We voiced a lot of those concerns we have advocated for our businesses who have expressed concerns about some of the safety and cleanliness and some of the public ramps and so this is a step in the right direction,” said Stokes.

Bauer believes the revenue they get from the price increases will help them keep those municipal lots safer.

“Our feeling is that these rate increases will adequately fund the improvements that we’re looking at making in the facilities,” he said.

You can fund details on the full rate increase here.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.