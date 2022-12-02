Downtown Duluth parking rates to go up in new year

DULUTH, MN
DULUTH, MN(Northern News Now)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- The Duluth Parking Commission approved a rate hike for several structures and surface lots that will take place in the new year.

For most parking garages, short-term parking won’t change much.

Longer stays and monthly rates, however, will see about a 15 to 30 percent increase.

For surface lots, some hourly rates will increase by about a dollar.

City leaders say the rate increase is meant to fund public services, like better safety and cleanliness.

“Financially speaking, we need to provide the service the public expects, and that’s one of the ways to do it,” said Mark Bauer, Parking Services Manager for the city of Duluth.

The money will go toward increased patrols and cleaning crews around public parking facilities in Duluth.

“We don’t want to be in a position where people are experiencing safety issues feeling uncomfortable going through parking facilities because of cleanliness or, or other concerns,” Bauer said.

According to Kristi Stokes, President of the Downtown Duluth organization, business owners and employees have recently expressed concerns about the safety of the places they park.

“We’ve heard from a number of businesses, voicing concerns about some of the safety issues and cleanliness,” she said.

She thinks the rate increases could help address the problem.

“We voiced a lot of those concerns we have advocated for our businesses who have expressed concerns about some of the safety and cleanliness and some of the public ramps and so this is a step in the right direction,” said Stokes.

Bauer believes the revenue they get from the price increases will help them keep those municipal lots safer.

“Our feeling is that these rate increases will adequately fund the improvements that we’re looking at making in the facilities,” he said.

You can fund details on the full rate increase here.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday...
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
A rescued deer gets a snack after an exhausting day stuck on the ice on Island Lake.
Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue

Latest News

Spirit of Duluth Hockey Tournament
Historic youth hockey tournament returns to 6 Duluth arenas
The 45th Annual Spirit of Duluth Hockey Tournament runs Friday through Sunday.
Historic youth hockey tournament returns to 6 Duluth arenas
Elders prepare food for the Hmong New Year celebration.
Elders prep for Twin Ports Hmong New Year celebration
KIds and families enjoy the 2021 Julebyen Festival in Knife River.
Julebyen Christmas Village returns to Knife River