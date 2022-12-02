City by City: Hayward, Grand Marais, Duluth

Hayward, WI- People needing help with their health insurance have a few more chances to ask questions. The Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library is hosting a local insurance agent to help residents before deadlines are up. The next help session is December 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another one will be held Wednesday, December 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The enrollment period for Medicare closes December 7 and individual health marketplace enrollment closes December 15.

Grand Marais, MN- Students, staff, and their families are getting a new resource in the coming months. ISD 166 is partnering with the North Shore Health Care Foundation to hire a licensed mental health therapist. The provider will be based in the schools and will work directly with staff and families in school or at their homes. The therapist is expected to slowly transition to working in the school this year and be fully available for the 2023 through 2026 school years.

Duluth, MN- The Arrowhead Regional Arts Council is offering a few free classes during upcoming Wednesdays. In mid-December, there will be another round of individual artist grants opening. To prepare they are holding two courses, the first is Evaluation and Outcomes and the second is Grant Writing 101. The first workshop is Wednesday, December 7 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the second will be the following Wednesday, December 14 at the same time. These classes are free, virtual and will be recorded for those unable to attend. Registration information is available online.

