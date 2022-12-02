Blustery and cold to kick off weekend

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing snow showers spreading west to east across the region. We wont be picking up a lot of snow, but a quick inch to three inches will be possible. Duluth will likely see around an inch. Tonight the snow will diminish after 10pm for most folks, but some lingering lake effect snow will continue for the South Shore. Lows will plummet into the single digits above and below zero with breezy northwest winds 10-20mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20′s below zero.

SATURDAY: Cold air continues to blow in from the northwest on Saturday. We will see highs in the teens and single digits. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest 10-15 gusting to 20mph. This will make it feel like its below zero all day long. Expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see partly sunny skies. Morning lows will be in the single digits, but we will have calmer winds. Highs will be able to climb into the lower 20′s with west winds 10-15mph.

MONDAY: Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some light snow showers. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with westerly winds.

