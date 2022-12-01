Thousands of dollars in scholarships now available to Northland students

The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation announced Thursday it'll be giving away around...
The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation announced Thursday it'll be giving away around $800,000 to Northland students to further their education.(Reporter: Mitchell Zimmermann)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars are now available for Northland students looking to further their education.

The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation announced Thursday it is giving away more than $800,000 in scholarships this year.

The foundation will have scholarships for students looking to enter college, trade schools or another program of their choosing.

Scholarships are curated specifically for a student’s needs, with values ranging from $1,000 to up to $20,000.

Amber Burns, a Community Impact Specialist with the foundation, said scholarships are available to any student and are easy to fill out.

“There is a scholarship for them, it’s not just for our top flyers, you know, we have scholarships that don’t require a GPA, some of them require FAFSA, some of them don’t,” she said.

Burns said students in Northern Minnesota and portions of Northwestern Wisconsin are eligible to apply.

The application for scholarships opened Thursday and closes at noon on February 15, 2023. If you would like to apply, you can do so here.

