Suspected bank robber arrested during Hwy. 61 traffic stop

(Storyblocks)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWO HARBORS, MN -- A suspected bank robber was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls Wednesday night.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement pulled over a stolen vehicle out of Des Moines, IA.

Authorities say the driver was wanted for allegedly robbing a bank with a firearm, although it was not immediately clear where or when that incident happened.

They also found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

He was arrested without incident.

No one was injured.

Authorities are still investigating.

